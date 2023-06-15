Steam’s new interface is a pleasant surprise, and you’re not alone in thinking so.

Valve has announced a major overhaul of Steam that goes beyond a mere cosmetic facelift. The update unifies the codebase between the Desktop, Big Picture Mode, and Steam Deck interfaces while adding useful features such as a cloud notepad and pinnable panels in the in-game overlay. The update revamps the web browser, screenshot manager, and notifications tabs, and includes hardware acceleration for Linux and Mac. While many of these changes were already available in beta, the full stable release has now gone wide, giving gamers a much-improved user experience. Even our gaming colleagues who found Steam’s user interface to be outdated have now noted their appreciation for the updated look. One of the most anticipated features is the cloud notepad that now works on Steam Deck. Although it does not yet have the functionality to be used as a translucent in-game overlay, it can be accessed by hitting the Steam button and scrolling down to Notes. Overall, Valve’s latest update provides a more cohesive user experience while adding some helpful features that will enhance gamers’ enjoyment.





