Stephane Ceretti and Gunn, the VFX Supervisor, Join Forces Again

During his appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, James Gunn dropped some major news by confirming that he will be reuniting with Stephane Ceretti, the visual effects supervisor, for the upcoming movie Superman: Legacy.

James Gunn discussed several upcoming DCU projects on Michael Rosenbaum’s “Inside of You” podcast, but his take on Superman: Legacy was the highlight. Gunn acknowledged the pressure of co-heading DC studios and directing a Superman movie, but he found his groove after completing the script. Gunn expressed excitement in finding a new and fresh take on the iconic Superman character, and he aims to set the film apart from its predecessors. He also revealed that the casting process, not the script, is his current source of stress and pressure; Gunn would know after finding Chris Pratt to play Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Gunn and Rosenbaum also discussed rumours about who will be cast and screen tested for the film. Gunn held back, preferring to keep the casting process a private matter and prevent more spoilers. In other news, visual effects supervisor Stephane Ceretti has reunited with Gunn for Superman: Legacy.















James Gunn & Michael Rosenbaum on “Superman: Legacy”

During their conversation, Gunn revealed fascinating details about “Superman: Legacy.” Rosenbaum probed Gunn on the wildest rumours he’s heard regarding the film, and Gunn laughed about the widespread rumours of Krypto appearing in the movie. Gunn confirmed that Ceretti was again working with him, and that he aimed to stay true to the character while taking a new direction with the script. Gunn gave credit to Rosenbaum for portraying the best Lex Luthor and confirmed that he preferred to keep the casting process private because rumours could impact the actors involved. Gunn didn’t let up on his secrecy, declining to provide any additional details about the candidates he screen tested. Fans will have to wait eagerly for any updates on the cast!

Here is the full episode for you to check out – and make sure to subscribe to the “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum” Here.

