Steps to Secure Your Money From the Latest Facebook Settlement

If you were a Facebook user anytime between May 24, 2007 and December 22, 2022, you might be eligible for a share of the $725 million settlement that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, recently agreed to pay. This settlement is the result of a class-action lawsuit that alleged that the company shared user data with Cambridge Analytica without proper consent. The settlement agreement stipulates that up to 25% of the settlement fund can be used to pay attorneys’ fees, leaving around $540 million to be distributed among more than 200 million US Facebook users.

While the payout amount will depend on the number of eligible claimants, you can take steps to secure your share of the settlement. The claims submission process is relatively straightforward. To submit your claim, visit FacebookUserPrivacySettlement.com/#submit-claim and fill out your contact information, details about your Facebook account, and your preferred payment option. You may need to log into your PayPal or Venmo account, depending on which option you choose. Be sure to sign your name on the bottom of the form before hitting submit.

Keep in mind that the deadline to submit a claim form if you want to receive a cash payment is August 25. If you don’t file a claim, you forfeit your right to receive a cash payment. If you’d rather retain your right to sue Meta separately, you have until July 26 to opt-out of the settlement.

So, head over to the FacebookUserPrivacySettlement.com/#submit-claim as soon as possible to secure your rightful share of the settlement fund.





