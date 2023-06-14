Strategies for selecting the ideal SPF to guard against both ageing and cancer risks

In the quest for the perfect sun cream lotion, Dr Natalia Spierings offers some vital advice. To begin with, she recommends using an SPF 50 as people generally do not use enough sunscreen. However, she emphasizes that what is more important than the SPF level is the amount applied. According to her, the usual standard is 2.5ml for the entire face/neck/ears. Applying this amount is crucial, and it’s a lot! While Dr Spierings prefers mineral sunblocks made of zinc oxide or titanium oxide, she acknowledges they can be “a bit chalky and leave a white cast.” One downside of these sunblocks is that they don’t photodegrade in the sun like chemical sunscreens. However, chemical sunscreens are perfectly adequate but need frequent reapplication every two to three hours with constant sun exposure. Mineral sunscreens, on the other hand, need to be reapplied only after swimming, towelling off, or rubbing it off.

When evaluating sunscreen for SPF protection, Dr Spierings says that SFP refers to the level of UVB protection, which are considered the “burning” rays. However, UVA rays cause DNA damage, and you can judge how well sunscreens protect against them by looking at the UVA star rating. A rating from 1 to 5 is available, with five being the most efficient.

Dr Spierings also made it clear that moisturisers or foundations containing SPF are ineffective forms of sun protection. Most people don’t apply enough of these products to reach the stated SPF. Ideally, you should apply a quarter to half a teaspoon of sunscreen to your face before applying moisturizer and then makeup, if desired. Don’t depend on moisturizer or foundation to provide adequate sun protection.

For those with eczema or psoriasis, mineral sunscreens are less irritating than chemical sunscreens. However, Dr Spierings emphasized that the most important thing you can do to protect your skin from the sun is to physically block your skin from sun exposure with clothing, hats, and so on.

Dr Spierings is the author of Skintelligent: What You Really Need To Know To Get Great Skin. So, keep this valuable advice in mind while picking your next sunscreen for ultimate skin protection.





