Strong US data dampens hopes for an end to rate hikes, leading to a fall in Asian shares

Asian shares slipped on Friday following a decline on Wall Street, as strong jobs data shook hopes for an end to interest rate hikes. U.S. futures fell, while oil prices rose. Investor attention was focused on U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing, where she met with senior Chinese officials to address issues and promote global financial stability. Yellen urged China to adopt market reforms and emphasized that the U.S. does not intend to decouple from China.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 dropped 1.2 percent to 32,388.42, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 0.8 percent to 18,384.17. The Shanghai Composite lost 0.3 percent to 3,197.42, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 sank 1.7 percent to 7,042.30. India’s Sensex declined 0.6 percent, and Bangkok’s SET index lost 0.3 percent.

The key factor influencing Wall Street this week is the jobs report released on Friday. A strong U.S. labor market keeps the economy afloat, but it also increases the possibility of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for a longer period to combat inflation. This could have consequences for the global economy and financial markets.

The ADP Research Institute reported unexpectedly strong private hiring in June, with nearly twice as many jobs created as forecasted. However, another report indicated that the number of U.S. workers applying for unemployment remained low relative to historical levels. The Federal Reserve has raised the federal funds rate by 5 percentage points over the past year to combat inflation.

“As the U.S. economy’s growth trajectory improves, it becomes increasingly challenging to anticipate any rate cuts by the Fed in the near future, contrary to market expectations,” commented Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

On Thursday, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq composite all closed with losses. Other reports suggested mixed signals for the economy, with job openings lower than expected but growth in U.S. services industries accelerating in June.

The bond market saw yields rise as traders adjusted their expectations for longer-lasting higher rates by the Fed. These developments weakened hopes for an early rate cut next year. The 10-year Treasury yield increased to 4.04 percent, impacting rates for mortgages and other significant loans. The two-year Treasury yield climbed to 4.99 percent.

Exxon Mobil and JetBlue Airways were among the heavyweights on Wall Street, experiencing notable declines. Meanwhile, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, faced fluctuations after launching its new app Threads as a competitor to Twitter.

In other market movements, U.S. benchmark crude oil and Brent crude both made gains, while the dollar weakened against the Japanese yen but strengthened against the euro.