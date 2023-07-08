Stuart Broad continues to dominate David Warner in Leeds Test as Ian Healy voices his frustration

In the view of Australian cricket legend Ian Healy, it wasn’t just the sight of David Warner falling to Stuart Broad once again in the third Ashes Test, but Warner’s smirking reaction as he left the field. Warner, who has now been dismissed by Broad 17 times in Test cricket, has raised doubts about his place in the team and Healy criticized his response to being dismissed. Despite the dismissals, Australia managed to extend their lead over England on the second day of play at Headingley. Warner was joined by Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and Usman Khawaja in falling to the English bowlers, but Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh steadied the innings and will continue their partnership on day three. Warner’s dismissal followed the familiar pattern of Broad charging in from around the wicket and taking his outside edge, resulting in a catch in the slips. Warner is now close to breaking the record for being dismissed the most times by a single bowler in Test cricket, currently held by Michael Atherton, who fell 19 times to Glenn McGrath. Healy expressed concern over Warner’s reaction to his dismissal, suggesting that he appeared too relaxed and lacked focus. Warner’s recent performances have been underwhelming, prompting questions about his place in the team. He revealed earlier this year that he plans to retire from Test cricket after next year’s SCG Test. Since the Sydney Test in 2020, Warner has only managed to score 1099 runs at an average of 28.17. In the last Ashes series in 2019, Warner struggled, scoring just 95 runs at an average of 9.50, with Broad causing most of the damage. Broad has continued his dominance over Warner in this series, removing him three times so far. Warner’s average in this series stands at 23.50, with a total of 141 runs. Healy expressed concerns about Warner’s form and suggested that he may not be picked for the next Test. Meanwhile, England’s Ben Stokes played a crucial role in rescuing his team’s innings, scoring 80 runs and reducing the deficit against Australia. Australian captain Pat Cummins also had an outstanding performance, taking six wickets on the second day of play. England needs to win this Test to keep the series alive after Australia’s victories in the first two matches.





Reference

Denial of responsibility! SamacharCentrl is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected] . We will take necessary action within 24 hours.