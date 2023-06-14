Study finds contraceptive pill may raise depression risk by 92%

The contraceptive pill reigns supreme as the most widely used method of birth control among contraception users, but its list of side effects can be as long as sixteen pages. A new study reveals that the negative effects on mental health, which range beyond mood changes, can cause higher risk of depression. While many women stop taking the pill due to its impact on their mental health, the research around this subject has not been straightforward. The new study, which included observations of over a quarter of a million women from birth to menopause in the UK Biobank, suggests that contraceptive pills increase the risk of depression by 92 percent during the first two years of use.

The study focused on the use of combined contraceptive pills, which contain both oestrogen and progestogen, a synthetic hormone resembling progesterone. Progesterone prevents ovulation and thickens cervical mucus to prevent sperm from entering the uterus, while oestrogen thins the uterine lining to inhibit the implantation of a fertilized egg.

Women who started taking the pill as adults experienced a 92 percent higher risk of depression after using the pill, while teenagers had an even higher incidence of 130 percent. Hormonal changes brought about by puberty could be a reason for the higher incidence among teenagers, given their history of significant hormonal changes. While the risk declined in adults who continued to use the pill after two years, teenagers still had a higher incidence even after discontinuing the pill.

Though the research highlights the negatives of the pill, it still offers many benefits, including reducing the risk of ovarian and uterine cancer and avoiding unplanned pregnancies. The aim of the study is to give women adequate information to make well-informed decisions about their contraceptive options. Therefore, it is crucial for care providers to inform contraception users about the potential risks associated with taking the pill.

If you require non-urgent information regarding mental health support and services, you can contact mental health charity Mind by either calling 0300 123 3393 or emailing [email protected].





