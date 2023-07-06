Study Finds Reasons why Most Single Indians are Open to Romances While on Holiday

As per app’s new study, 83% of Indians surveyed claim that they would be open to a holiday romance.
Solo traveling has become increasingly popular, providing individuals with opportunities for self-discovery, well-deserved breaks, and thrilling new adventures! According to a recent nationwide survey by Bumble, the majority (83%) of single Indians find dating while traveling exciting. Additionally, 41% of single Indians enjoy dating while traveling because they believe they are their best selves on holiday.
It’s not surprising that solo travelers in India are open to experiencing a holiday romance, considering the unexpected opportunities that can arise during a solo trip. The app’s new study reveals that 83% of Indians surveyed are open to a holiday romance.
As solo travelers embrace new experiences and live life to the fullest, could finding love and forming new connections be a possibility? After all, getting to know the locals is the best way to explore a new city or country. The most memorable moments and stories while traveling often involve the people we meet along the way.
Shahzeen Shivdasani, a Relationship Expert at Bumble, offers advice for holiday romances:
- Communicate your dating intentions clearly: Ensure both parties are on the same page by being upfront about what you’re looking for from the beginning.
- Update your bio to attract like-minded individuals: Adding your travel plans or the languages you speak to your Bumble profile bio can help attract the people and experiences you seek. Ending with a question about your holiday destination can be a great conversation starter.
- Stay open-minded: While meeting potential dates, be open to possibilities and adjust your preferences to be more flexible. Embrace the spontaneity of traveling and using Bumble, just as you would with trying new foods or activities in a foreign place.
- Prioritize safety: Utilize Bumble’s Video Chat or Voice Call features to get to know your connection better before meeting in person or finalizing plans.
- Establish clear communication: From the start, be clear about your intentions. If you’re seeking a casual relationship while traveling, communicate that with your connections. Additionally, manage your expectations for holiday romances, as there is a possibility for it to evolve into something more.
- Enjoy the present moment: Make the most of the time you have together and avoid putting unnecessary pressure on the relationship. Being aware of the temporary nature of a travel romance can help you navigate the situation better.
