Study Finds Reasons why Most Single Indians are Open to Romances While on Holiday

Solo traveling has become increasingly popular, providing individuals with opportunities for self-discovery, well-deserved breaks, and thrilling new adventures! According to a recent nationwide survey by Bumble, the majority (83%) of single Indians find dating while traveling exciting. Additionally, 41% of single Indians enjoy dating while traveling because they believe they are their best selves on holiday.

It’s not surprising that solo travelers in India are open to experiencing a holiday romance, considering the unexpected opportunities that can arise during a solo trip. The app’s new study reveals that 83% of Indians surveyed are open to a holiday romance.

As solo travelers embrace new experiences and live life to the fullest, could finding love and forming new connections be a possibility? After all, getting to know the locals is the best way to explore a new city or country. The most memorable moments and stories while traveling often involve the people we meet along the way.





Shahzeen Shivdasani, a Relationship Expert at Bumble, offers advice for holiday romances: