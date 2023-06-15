Study Finds that Consuming a Single Alcoholic Beverage Daily May Lower the Risk of Heart Disease

A new study has revealed that moderate alcohol consumption over an extended period of time can decrease stress-related brain activity and lower the risk of heart disease. The research indicates that one drink per day for women and one to two drinks per day for men is associated with reduced stress signaling in the brain, which is good for heart health. Reportedly, a release in the American College of Cardiology Journal had the findings of this study.

While the lead author of the study and cardiologist Ahmed Tawakol stated that they do not recommend using alcohol consumption as a means for lowering heart attack or stroke risk due to other detrimental effects of alcohol on health, they sought to understand how light to moderate drinking could prevent cardiovascular disease, as shown by several other studies.

To conduct this study, Mr. Tawakol and his research team observed drinking patterns of over 50,000 individuals in the Mass General Brigham Biobank. They discovered that those who consumed one to fourteen drinks per week had a lower chance of suffering a heart attack or stroke than those who drank no more than one drink per week.

Moreover, the research team also investigated the influence of alcohol consumption on resting, stress-related neural network activity in 754 adults who had previously undergone brain imaging.

Compared with those who abstained from alcohol or drank little to no alcohol, study participants who consumed light to moderate drinks had lower stress signaling in the amygdala, the brain region involved with stress responses.

“We found that the brain changes in light to moderate drinkers explained a significant portion of the protective cardiac effects,” Mr. Tawakol said in a press release.

Additionally, the research team also found that individuals with a history of anxiety had nearly twice as much protective impact on their cardiac health when drinking lightly to moderately.

“Alcohol was twice as effective at reducing major adverse cardiac events among individuals with stress and anxiety. It was about a 20% reduction in most patients, but a 40% relative risk reduction among individuals with prior anxiety,” the cardiologist added.

The research highlights that finding alternative ways of stress relief is essential, and warns that drinking any amount of alcohol increases the risk of cancer. A consumption of over 14 drinks per week is associated with a higher prevalence of heart attacks and a general decline in brain activity.

“At the same amount of alcohol that was ‘protective’ of cardiovascular disease, we saw a similar increased risk of cancer, so we’re not suggesting that there is an attractive quantity of alcohol for improving health,” Mr. Tawakol said.