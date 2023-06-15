Study finds that Covid symptoms continue to impact 1 in 6 individuals who remain unvaccinated for years.

A recent study published in the British Medical Journal revealed that more than 16 percent of unvaccinated individuals who previously caught COVID-19 up to two years ago continue to suffer from long-lasting health effects. The study, conducted by researchers from the University of Zurich, recruited 1,106 unvaccinated adults with an average age of 50, who had previously contracted COVID-19 between August 2020 and January 2021. Additionally, the study included 628 adults with an average age of 65, who had not contracted COVID-19.

The participants were asked to provide information on 23 potential long COVID-19 symptoms at different follow-up points, including six, 12, 18, and 24 months after their episode. Researchers carefully considered influential factors such as age, sex, education, employment, and pre-existing health conditions. Overall, 55 percent of participants reported their health returning to normal less than a month after infection, and another 18 percent reported recovery within one to three months.

However, at the six-month mark, 23 percent of patients still had not fully recovered. This figure decreased to 19 percent at the 12-month mark and further decreased to 17 percent at 24 months.

The study showed that compared to people who had never contracted COVID-19, those who had were more likely to experience symptoms such as altered taste or smell, fatigue after exercise, shortness of breath, lower concentration, and anxiety six months after their infection.

Older people and those with pre-existing health conditions were more likely to report COVID-19 symptoms at all follow-up times or experience worsening symptoms.

The research team hopes that these results will encourage the need for more research into treatment for long COVID-19. As they wrote in the study, “Persisting health issues create significant challenges for affected individuals and pose an important burden on population health and healthcare services… Furthermore, our findings show the importance of using multiple outcome measures and of considering the expected rates of recovery and heterogenous symptom trajectories in the design and interpretation of future trials.”





Reference