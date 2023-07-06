Study: Fluctuating cholesterol levels may increase the risk of dementia

High cholesterol is a known risk factor for serious cardiovascular problems, such as heart disease and strokes. However, recent research published in the journal Neurology suggests that fluctuating levels of cholesterol and triglycerides may also increase the risk of dementia. According to study author Suzette J. Bielinski, there is an urgent need for prevention strategies for Alzheimer’s and related dementias. Routine screenings for cholesterol and triglyceride levels are commonly performed as part of standard medical care. Identifying individuals with fluctuating levels of these substances could help determine their greater risk for dementia and shed light on the mechanisms behind its development. It may also be possible to reduce dementia risk by stabilizing these fluctuations.

In this study, the research team analyzed data from 11,571 individuals aged 60 or older who had no prior dementia diagnosis. They looked at measurements of cholesterol blood lipids taken on at least three different days within five years prior to the study’s start. The participants were divided into five groups based on the extent of fluctuations in their measurements. During an average follow-up period of 13 years, 2,473 individuals developed Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. The findings revealed that those in the highest fluctuation group had a 19 percent increased risk of dementia compared to those in the lowest fluctuation group. Similarly, individuals in the highest fluctuation group for triglycerides had a 23 percent higher risk. It should be noted, however, that this study only found an association between fluctuating cholesterol levels and dementia risk, and not a causative relationship. The research team highlighted the need for further studies to understand why and how fluctuating cholesterol and triglyceride levels are linked to Alzheimer’s disease risk.

How to maintain healthy cholesterol levels Adopting a healthy lifestyle can help keep cholesterol in check. A cholesterol-lowering diet focuses on reducing the intake of saturated fats found in foods like cheese, butter, sausages, and biscuits. Increasing the consumption of soluble fiber found in avocados, apples, and oats can also help lower cholesterol levels. Additionally, cutting back on alcohol, quitting smoking, and regular exercise are beneficial lifestyle changes to maintain healthy cholesterol levels.





Reference