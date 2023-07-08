Study reveals increased frequency of extreme-heat events linked to humidity in China

Climate change poses a significant risk of surpassing the human body’s thermal limits. In hot environments, evaporation is the primary method of cooling down the body. However, atmospheric humidity affects the efficiency of evaporation, making hot and humid conditions more physiologically stressful than extremely dry temperatures.
Aside from the effects on human health, extreme heat events also have severe socioeconomic consequences. Events such as the record-breaking heatwave in Europe in 2003, the rare heatwave in Russia in 2010, and a prolonged heatwave in southern China in 2013 caused not only numerous human casualties but also billions of dollars in economic losses.
The occurrence of extreme heat during both day and night has garnered attention in China due to its large population and a significant number of workers engaged in outdoor activities. The recent rapid increase in air temperature, leading to more frequent and intense heatwaves, presents dangerous conditions throughout most of the country.
In light of these concerns, Professor Huopo Chen and his research group from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Beijing, China, conducted a study characterizing and comparing extreme day-night compound humid-heat/high-temperature events in China and their associated impacts. The findings were recently published in Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters.
Nationwide data captured significant increasing trends in the frequency of such extreme events, particularly in northern and western China. The study reveals that humidity anomalies play a more critical role than temperature anomalies in the occurrence of extreme compound humid-heat events, especially in eastern regions of China.
Since 1961, the population and land areas of China have experienced a significant increase in compound heat extremes, with a higher rate of exposure to extreme compound humid-heat events compared to extreme compound high-temperature events.
“Understanding the nature of humidity and regulating its occurrence may be a crucial step in managing regional changes in heat stress in the future,” concludes Professor Chen.
Wenyue He et al, More extreme-heat occurrences related to humidity in China, Atmospheric and Oceanic Science Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.aosl.2023.100391
