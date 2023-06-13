Study reveals link between cancer risk and fat accumulation in both men and women.

Get the Best Weekly Opinions Subscribe to our Free Newsletter

New research indicates that the distribution of fat in the body and the amount it accumulates can be linked to various cancer risks for men and women. Specifically, the risks vary according to the type of cancer, such as bowel, oesophageal, and liver cancer, and these risks differ according to sex. The study collected data from 500,000 UK residents aged between 37 and 73 over a 13.4-year period and included information regarding their bodies’ fat distribution and cancer diagnoses. Researchers noted that women showed a higher risk of gallbladder cancer, endometrial cancer, and oesophageal adenocarcinoma when they had higher fat accumulation, whereas men’s risk was linked to breast cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma (a type of liver cancer), and renal cell carcinoma. Fat distribution also showed differences between sexes for colorectal (bowel), oesophageal, and liver cancer. The study noted that while the connection between obesity and cancer risk is known, the interplay between sex-specific adiposity and cancer risk is not widely understood.





Asa Johansson, from Uppsala University said, “An important aspect of obesity-associated disease risk is the distribution of fat in different compartments of the body.”

Overall fat accumulation and fat distribution were seen to have different cancer risks for men and women when researchers analysed data from the UK Biobank. Post-menopausal women appeared to have a higher risk of cancer related to overall fat accumulation while pre-menopausal women showed an increased risk according to the distribution of fat in specific areas of the body. Significantly, obesity was found to be a risk factor for breast cancer in menopausal women, due to changes in oestrogen production, but not for pre-menopausal women. These results are important to better understand and assess cancer risks associated with obesity, and ultimately promote prevention and support for those affected by the disease.

Furthermore, a study published in the journal ‘Nature Metabolism’ has shown that specific nutrient responses in the brain are diminished in obese people, and that this doesn’t change even after weight loss. The findings suggest that long-lasting changes take place in the brain which could affect eating behaviour, with obese people showing different patterns of brain activity and dopamine release than those of healthy-weight individuals when nutrients are infused directly into the stomach





