Study Reveals that Culture Plays a Significant Role in the Adoption of Mask Wearing

A new study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has found that countries and US states with more collectivist behavior have higher compliance with COVID-19 mask guidelines. While there has been a variation in people’s willingness to wear masks worldwide, the study adds a cultural and psychological perspective to the issue. The study used a series of datasets on mask usage, public attitudes, and empirical indices of collectivism to evaluate its impact. The results showed that collectivism is a strong and critical predictor of mask usage, even when accounting for various other factors such as political orientation, state policies, and the severity of Covid-19 outbreaks.

In collectivistic cultures, wearing masks is not only considered a duty or responsibility but also a symbol of solidarity. It stands for standing together against the pandemic, says Jackson G. Lu, an assistant professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management and co-author of the paper. The study titled “Collectivism Predicts Mask Use During COVID-19” is published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, co-authored by Peter Jin, a research associate at MIT Sloan and Alexander S. English, a researcher in the Department of Psychology and Behavioral Sciences at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China. To conduct the study, the researchers analyzed four datasets and concluded that the US state’s collectivism rating is a strong and consistent predictor of mask usage.

The study also revealed that party affiliation is a strong predictor of mask-wearing in the US. For instance, Democrats are more likely to wear masks than Republicans. There are several kinds of future research that could stem from the current study, including understanding how collectivism affects crises such as wildfires or hurricanes. Additionally, it is essential to examine whether the pandemic itself has impacted the sense of collectivism or individualism that has been previously measured in countries and US states.

It is crucial to understand cultural differences to gain insight into the pandemic and prepare for future crises, according to Lu. The study highlights that collectivism, which can show itself in various forms of social responsibility and cohesion, is a significant indicator of compliance with mask-wearing protocols.

