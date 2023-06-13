Study reveals that fasting diets may have adverse effects on future generations.

A new study from the University of East Anglia (UEA) has found that fasting diets could have long-term impact on the health of future generations.

The findings of the study, published in the journal ‘Proceedings of the Royal Society B’, revealed that reduced food intake in roundworms (Caenorhabditis elegans) has a detrimental effect on three generations of offspring – particularly when those descendants have access to unlimited food.

Although fasting diets have become increasingly popular, little is known about their long-term impact. The research team thus investigated the effect of time-limited fasting on lifespan and reproduction in roundworms and across three generations of their descendants. More than 2,500 worms were studied over four generations, with the first generation being placed in one of four environments, including being on a fasting diet or being able to eat as much as they liked.

The team assessed the effects of different scenarios on the reproduction and longevity of future generations. These included what happens when great grandparents fast, but future generations are able to eat as much as they like, and cumulative fasting for four generations. The results showed that fasting did increase the lifespan of roundworms and improved offspring performance when offspring themselves were fasting. However, fasting reduced offspring performance when the offspring had access to unlimited food. This detrimental effect was evident in grand-offspring and great-grand-offspring.

Lead researcher Dr. Edward Ivimey-Cook emphasized that the roundworms used in the study served as a classic model organism for studying the ageing process in biology. Because of their short life cycle of only two weeks, researchers can study their development and that of generations of their offspring in a short amount of time. He also added that fasting can be costly for descendants and this effect may last for generations, thus prompting researchers to consider multigenerational effects of fasting in different organisms, including humans.

While there has been a lot of interest in the potential benefits of fasting in promoting healthy ageing in humans, this study highlights the importance of carefully considering the long-term effects of fasting when trying to pursue healthy lifestyles, as the detrimental impact may only manifest itself in distant generations.

(ANI)