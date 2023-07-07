Study reveals that smooth dealership service calls greatly increase customer loyalty

“When it came to understanding the customer experience, there was a significant blind spot,” he remarked. “No one had ever applied analytics to the service side of the business… and if you aren’t measuring the process with something like [the study], the only ones who truly know whether processes are effective or not are the customers.”

Out of the dealerships examined in the study, approximately 13 percent achieved scores above 80, indicating that they excel in almost every aspect. However, around 20 percent of the dealerships scored below 40, suggesting that they either fail to provide a seamless scheduling process or they drive away customers,” he added.

“If a dealership scores under 40, something is seriously amiss,” O’Hagan explained. “It could be a severe staffing issue that leads to extended wait times or, even worse, the caller gets trapped in an endless phone tree, encounters a busy signal when transferred to a service advisor, or receives a voicemail stating that the mailbox is full.

“It’s astonishing how frequently these issues occur.”

Group 1 Automotive achieved the highest average score of 65 across all of its participating dealerships, with around 27 percent of the approximately 151 stores scoring above 80. Berkshire Hathaway Automotive (81 stores) ranked second with an average score of 63, and Ken Garff Automotive Group (66 rooftops) was third with an average score of 62. Four other dealership groups closely followed with average scores of 61: Ken Ganley Automotive Group (51 stores), Hendrick Automotive Group (three dealerships), Herb Chambers Cos. (60 stores), and Morgan Auto Group (62 dealerships).

When it comes to brand rankings, Acura, Lexus, and Toyota ranked highest, while Land Rover, Hyundai, and Jeep scored the lowest, according to the study.

O’Hagan remarked, “The results indicate that some dealerships succeeded in effectively interacting with customers who attempted to schedule service, while others fell short and clearly need to improve. What we have learned from defining and analyzing auto dealer processes for quite some time now is that all dealerships must closely monitor and track data.”

The survey results surprised O’Hagan, particularly the substantial differences between dealerships. “We might assume that all of these large, successful companies would operate in a similar manner,” he commented. “However, there are major discrepancies.”

O’Hagan stated that employees can cultivate customer loyalty by emphasizing certain talking points that reinforce the caller’s decision to choose the dealership. For example, they can highlight advantages such as the availability of loaner vehicles, Uber or shuttle rides, free vehicle pickup and delivery services, being a family-owned business, or having certified master technicians.

“It has a magical effect – these same points are often repeated by customers to others,” O’Hagan explained. “It is worth the effort to reinforce all the positive reasons for customers to choose your dealership.”