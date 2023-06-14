Study Reveals TikTok is More Trusted Than Traditional Media by People

According to a report released on Tuesday by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, the number of people worldwide accessing news via apps or websites has declined by 10 points since 2018. The report also highlights that younger age groups prefer accessing news through social media, search engines, or mobile aggregators. Furthermore, audiences now seem to pay more attention to celebrities, influencers, and social media personalities than trusted journalists or news organizations on platforms such as Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram. In fact, TikTok has emerged as the fastest-growing social network in the report, with 20 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds using the platform for news, which is a five-percentage-point increase from last year.

The report, which is based on an online survey of roughly 94,000 adults from 46 markets, including the US, also revealed that the proportion of respondents expressing much interest in news had fallen sharply from 6 out of 10 in 2017 to less than half in the latest survey. Reuters Institute Director Rasmus Nielsen commented, “There are no reasonable grounds for expecting that those born in the 2000s will suddenly come to prefer old-fashioned websites, let alone broadcast and print, simply because they grow older.”

The survey established that fewer than a third of the respondents considered having news stories suggested based on their previous consumption as a good way to get informed, showing a six-point decline from 2016 when the survey previously asked this question. Nonetheless, people still prefer to have their news chosen by algorithms instead of editors or journalists, although the trust in the news has dropped by 2 percentage points in the last year, reversing gains made during the peak of the pandemic. On average, 40 percent of respondents say they trust most news most of the time, with the United States among the lowest in the survey, having seen only a six-point increase in trust in news to 32 percent.

Moreover, the survey also revealed that 48 percent of people are just a little interested in news, a significant drop from the 63 percent recorded in 2017. The report was made possible by funding from the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Thomson Reuters.

