Indian men’s football team recently achieved an impressive feat by winning the SAFF championship. They emerged victorious against Kuwait in a thrilling match that went to penalties. Leading the team to this victory was none other than the remarkable Sunil Chhetri, who proved his prowess on the field.

Sunil Chhetri, the veteran Indian football player, has garnered yet another accolade. He now holds the third position in the list of current players with the highest number of goals. Standing ahead of him on the list are the legendary Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite India’s reputation as a cricket-crazy nation, the football team, led by Chhetri, has succeeded in making a mark. They recently secured victories in the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship, showcasing their determination and skill.

Chhetri, who is set to become a parent soon, has an impressive record of 93 goals from 142 matches. The top two positions on the list belong to Cristiano Ronaldo (123 goals from 200 caps) and Lionel Messi (103 goals from 175 matches).

Furthermore, Chhetri is ranked fourth, with Iranian legend Ali Daei leading the way with 109 goals from 148 matches.

It is worth noting that the list of the top ten footballers in the world includes players from countries with a rich football history. Hungarian legend Ferenc Puskas holds the sixth position with 84 goals, and Robert Lewandowski from Poland is ranked eighth with 79 goals. Sunil Chhetri’s name also appears on this prestigious list.

The Indian national team, known as the Blue Tigers, has performed admirably by qualifying for two consecutive Asian Cup finals. However, securing a World Cup qualification spot from Asia remains a distant dream.

In interviews, Chhetri often emphasizes the importance of filling stadiums and instilling faith in the Indian football team, just as the Indian cricket matches draw massive crowds. He believes that hard work and dedication can compensate for skill and goal-scoring abilities similar to Ronaldo’s.

As highlighted by the BBC, Sunil Chhetri has remained the go-to man for the Blue Tigers when it comes to scoring goals, proving that his hunger for success has not diminished over the years.