Veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has criticized Virat Kohli’s shot selection during the WTC 2023 Final, stating that it was a “bad shot” and not expected from Kohli, who was hoped to deliver a big innings. Australia won the World Test Championship by 209 runs against India on Sunday.

“It was a bad shot. I mean, you should ask Virat Kohli what shot he played because it was outside the off-stump. If you’re going to win a match, you need a long innings, a century plus innings to win, but how can you get to a century plus innings if you play shots so far outside the off-stump,” expressed Sunil Gavaskar, visibly disappointed with Kohli’s wicket.

Although Australia dominated the match from Day 1, it was Virat Kohli’s wicket on Day 5 that became the turning point in the WTC 2023 Final. The rest of Team India collapsed like a pack of cards after Kohli’s wicket.

Sunil Gavaskar has been outspoken about Team India’s decisions in the past as well, and he criticized Rohit Sharma for keeping spinner Ravichandran Ashwin out of the WTC 2023 Final match despite him being the number 1 Test bowler. “India missed a trick by not playing Ravi Ashwin. He’s the No. 1 Ranked bowler. You don’t look at the pitch for players like him. You are playing a World Test Championships final, and you don’t pick the number one bowler in Test cricket. This decision from Team India is beyond my understanding. I would have picked him in place of Umesh Yadav, who was out of action and looks out of rhythm,” Sunil Gavaskar said.