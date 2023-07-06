Sun’s Transit Through Cancer: A Zodiac Shift from Gemini to Libra Offering Benefits for Both Signs

The positions of the sun, moon, and planets have a significant impact on the zodiac signs. On July 17 at 05:19 am, the sun will move from Gemini to Cancer, marking the occurrence of Kark Sankranti. This transition signifies the beginning of the sun’s month-long stay in Cancer, also known as the Dakshinayan. Another transition will take place on August 17 at 1:44 pm when the sun moves from Cancer to Leo. During its transit through Cancer, the sun’s movement can have both positive and negative effects on all 12 zodiac signs. However, four signs have the potential to experience exceptional luck, acquiring wealth, power, and prestige. Dr. Mrityunjay Tiwari, the head of the astrology department at Shri Kallaji Vedic University, shares insights into the favorable effects of this transition for these signs.

Aries – The sun’s transit may bring positive changes to your fortune. If you work in a corporate setting, you may see a significant shift in your position and reputation, leading to a promotion that improves your family’s life. Good news may also come your way. If you are preparing for competitive exams, your hard work is likely to pay off, increasing your chances of success in achieving your goals.

Gemini- This transit may bring you a promotion. If you are a businessperson, expect increased profits and successful investments, improving your overall financial situation. You will have luck on your side, which can aid in career advancement. Consider offering Arghya to the sun God by combining water with red sandalwood and jaggery.

Cancer- As the sun transitions through your zodiac sign, you can expect to experience its benefits. New job opportunities or promotions within your current company may come your way, leading to an increase in income. Your health may also improve during this period. Entrepreneurs should explore business expansion opportunities and collaborate with others to discover profitable ventures. If you are unmarried, there is good news on the horizon.

Libra- The sun’s transit may enable you to purchase a new vehicle. Your salary could increase, and if you are involved in business, this period has the potential for significant returns on your investments. Your company may have room for expansion, and you will overcome obstacles, ultimately leading to increased profits.