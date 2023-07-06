Super Mario Bros. Movie to Premier on Peacock Streaming Service in August

If you missed the opportunity to see The Super Mario Bros. Movie in theaters, don’t worry! The highly successful animated film will be available for streaming exclusively on Peacock starting on August 3.

July is almost over, and it’s safe to say that The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the reigning champion of the 2023 box office. Nintendo’s collaboration with Illumination has earned over $1.3 billion worldwide, surpassing the second-highest-grossing film of 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, by $500 million. Even Marvel can’t outshine Mario.

Despite receiving a mediocre 58% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, The Super Mario Bros. Movie attracted audiences to theaters for several weeks after its release on April 5. Any concerns about the voice cast, led by Chris Pratt as Mario, were overshadowed by the film’s record-breaking success.

Peacock will also offer a variety of bonus features along with the movie, including interviews with the cast, an immersive “Field Guide” to the vibrant world of the film, and a lyric video for a song performed by Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy).

If you can’t wait for another month, you can already purchase or rent The Super Mario Bros. Movie digitally on most digital storefronts. You can also get the “Power Up Edition” of the film on Blu-ray from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.