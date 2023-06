Tennis star Andy Murray claimed yet another title on the ATP Challenger Tour when he emerged victorious at the Surbiton Trophy on Sunday.

The former World No. 1 made easy work of his opponent Jurij Rodionov, defeating him 6-3, 6-2 in the grass-court final of the ATP Challenger Tour 125 event. Murray’s exceptional serve and net play helped him win 83 percent (29/35) of his first-serve points, while his quick forehand movements allowed him to end points efficiently.

Murray wasted no time building a 3-1 lead in the second set after winning the first set, before rain halted play for nearly three hours. When the game resumed, Murray continued his dominating performance and secured his second ATP Challenger Tour title of the year.

The 36-year-old Scot also became the oldest grass-court champion in the history of ATP Challenger Tour events. His win earned him a seeded position at Wimbledon, which begins on July 3rd. This was his first singles title on grass since his historic win at Wimbledon in 2016.

Murray showcased an impressive range of powerful shots that left Rodionov with no chance. Although the downpour robbed Murray’s children of seeing him win, his wife sent him a congratulatory message after they returned home.

(Source: Agencies)