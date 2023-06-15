Surprising Growth in Japan’s Exports Due to Robust Car Sales, Despite Unstable Global Demand.

Japan’s exports experienced an unexpected increase in May, with car sales driving the growth, according to data from the Ministry of Finance. While a rise of 0.6% year-on-year was recorded (the 27th consecutive monthly rise), there were signs that inflation and interest rates had reduced global demand, leading to a slow rate of expansion. This trend was particularly noticeable in the country’s factories, with chip-making machine exports and semi-conductor equipment experiencing a downturn. However, the services sector has seen growth since COVID-19 curbs were eased. Domestic demand is set to be the key driver of growth in Japan for the near future.





