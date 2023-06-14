Sushmita Sen Receives ‘Special Message’ from Father in Celebration of 27th Miss Universe Anniversary

On 21st May 1994, Sushmita Sen created history by becoming the first Indian ever to win the coveted Miss Universe crown. Today, after twenty-seven remarkable years of this groundbreaking achievement, the diva celebrated the special day. While many lauded her on her achievement, it was a text message from her dad that touched her heart and made her day extra special. Sushmita shared the thoughtful message on her Instagram that read, “Wishing you a special day for our life… Today is the 21st day, 21st week, and 21st year of the 21st century.”

The bond between Sushmita and her dad, Shubeer Sen, is special. Shubeer Sen served the country as an Indian Air Force Officer for many years, and during Sushmita’s Miss Universe journey, he left no stone unturned in supporting her. In a recent Instagram live session, Sushmita shared that she was conferred with the prestigious National award titled ‘Champions Of Change Award’ for her contribution towards women empowerment and social welfare. She also expressed that her retired-Army dad would be proud of her, as “when Bharat gives his daughter something, he just gets super happy.”

On the acting front, Sushmita made a fantastic comeback with the Indian crime drama web series ‘Aarya,’ for which she bagged the title ‘Best Actor in drama series’ at eminent award shows like Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, Film Critics Guild, and Raj Kapoor Award. Currently, she is shooting for season two of the series. Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat, ‘Aarya’ is an official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show ‘Penoza.’