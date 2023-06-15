Swapping to three types of meat may lower cholesterol levels.

Having high cholesterol levels indicate that you are carrying a large amount of a fatty substance called cholesterol in your bloodstream. With time, this cholesterol can pile up and hinder the smooth flow of blood throughout the body, which can result in potential medical emergencies like heart attacks and strokes. Thus, it is crucial to maintain low cholesterol levels to avoid such life-threatening situations.

Your diet plays a significant role in keeping your cholesterol levels under control, wherein foods that are high in saturated fats are particularly harmful and need to be avoided. Also, the type of meat you consume can significantly affect your cholesterol levels. Elizabeth Wall, a registered nutritionist and research and development specialist at Nutrivitality, advised replacing red meat with lean white meats like chicken, turkey, and fish to reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.

Heart UK, a charity organization, also recommends avoiding fatty and processed meats like pork, beef, lamb, sausages, bacon, and ham, as they can increase your cholesterol levels.

Ms. Wall suggested incorporating fruits and vegetables into your diet as they are rich in fiber and essential nutrients like potassium, vitamin A, and C, which help remove cholesterol from the body. She also advised including magnesium-rich foods like green leafy vegetables, whole-grains, beans and pulses, apricots, nuts, and seeds and bananas in the diet to improve heart health.

Omega-3 fatty acids are also beneficial for maintaining normal heart function, keeping blood pressure and cholesterol levels in check, and reducing the risk of stroke. Foods like salmon, tuna, and mackerel are rich in omega-3s, and supplements can also be taken to increase their intake.





