Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox to Receive Tamarak Trail

Yarrow Games, an independent game studio, in collaboration with video game publisher Versus Evil, are set to release ‘Tamarak Trail’ on the Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam platforms this summer. As a member of the secret society known as the Sturgeon Lodge, you’ll unravel the mystery of a decaying earth and track down the source of this corruption, putting an end to it at all costs.

With ‘Tamarak Trail,’ you can choose one of three characters: The Magician, the Tracker, or the Detective, each possessing unique abilities and traits. The character’s skills and attributes allow you to create a unique strategy for your character to navigate the ominous trail, which features procedurally-generated paths that produce a plethora of possibilities where you can encounter events, monsters, campsites, treasure, and so much more. Every new discovery reveals new bonuses and strategies to explore.

To combat the monsters and nefarious foes, you’ll need to be tactical in building your dice. Each face could be the difference between victory or defeat. Different dice sides can be used to attack directly, apply buffs and debuffs, inflict damage over time, defend yourself, and even “flip” them to another side for combo awesomeness and much more. You can even apply “dice cores” to secure passive abilities.

In ‘Tamarak Trail,’ you’re given direct control of your dice rolls, and getting them to smack together allows you to create killer combo attacks. In true deck-builder fashion, dice faces can be customized with more abilities after each victory, adding new attacks, defenses, and combinations to take forward into future battles. With a hand-drawn illustrative style inspired by ‘Slay the Spire’ and a wide appeal, Steve Escalante, the General Manager of Versus Evil, believes that ‘Tamarak Trail’ is among the most engrossing deck builders he’s ever played. The game is launching this summer, and all major platforms will have access to it.





