Synthetic Human Embryos Created by Scientists Without the Use of Egg or Sperm

Using stem cells, scientists have successfully developed synthetic human embryos. While experts believe that this breakthrough could help identify reasons for miscarriages and peculiar aspects of human development, it also raises certain ethical and legal questions. The embryos were fostered to a state just beyond the equivalent of 14 days of development for a natural embryo. Structures were created without eggs or sperm and did not have a beating heart or beginnings of a brain but contained cells that would typically develop to form the placenta, yolk sac, and the embryo itself.

Although it remains unclear whether synthetic models could develop into viable embryos if implanted, researchers have high hopes. The details of this research are yet to be published in a journal paper.

Prof James Briscoe, associate research director at The Francis Crick Institute, says it is not possible to comment in detail on the scientific significance without peer-reviewed paper, but believes that synthetic models of human embryos have a lot of potential. These synthetic models could offer a better understanding of the causes of miscarriages and the unique aspects of human development that have been difficult to study in the past.

Prof Briscoe warns that this type of research raises “profound” ethical and legal questions. “Unlike human embryos resulting from In Vitro fertilization, where there is an established legal framework, there are currently no clear regulations governing stem cell derived models of human embryos. There is an urgent need for regulations to provide a framework for the creation and usage of stem cell-derived models of human embryos,” he says.

It’s significant that research and researchers proceed cautiously, carefully, and transparently. Missteps or unjustified claims could have a chilling effect on the public and policymakers, and this would be a major setback for the field.