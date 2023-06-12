Tamannaah Bhatia Flaunts Her Diva Persona in a Sizzling Bralette and Leather Pants: PHOTOS

Tamannaah Bhatia showcases her fierce side with a stylish combination of a bralette and leather pants, exuding confidence and allure
Tamannaah Bhatia: A Fashion Icon and Trendsetter
Tamannaah Bhatia is a renowned actress celebrated for her versatile performances, captivating beauty, and impeccable fashion sense. She has established herself as a genuine fashion icon and trendsetter, admired by fans worldwide.
Tamannah Bhatia wows in a bralette, denim jacket and leather pants with hearts on it and black pumps
Tamannaah Bhatia teamed her attire with double gold neckpieces and hoops from Misho designs
Tamannaah Bhatia channeled her inner diva in an open denim jacket flaunting her curves
Tamannaah Bhatia chose to tie her hair in a ponytail and opted for winged eyeliner, nude lips and blushed cheeks
Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen next in Lust Stories 2 on Netflix.
Tamannaah Bhatia recently graced the cover of a magazine with the cast of Lust Stories 2 – Konkona Sen Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Amruta Shubhash and Tillotama Shome.
Tamannaah Bhatia is a true fashionista and knows how to ace each and every look, don’t miss on the hearts on her leather pants
Tamannaah Bhatia knows that the best accessory every girl needs is a big smile
Swati Chaturvedi
Swati Chaturvedi is a versatile writer, who loves to explore different aspects of lifestyle and express her ideas through words and stories.…Read More
