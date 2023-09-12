Tata Azura Name Trademarked – Curvv’s Production Name?

There are multiple name possibilities for Tata’s upcoming compact SUV – Azura is the newest of a long line of possible names

The compact SUV space is currently the hottest in India. We can already count 9 vehicles in this segment. But the glaring anomaly is that Tata Motors is absent from this highly-crowded cut-throat segment. That will change soon as Tata is prepping its compact SUV based on Curvv concept. Will Tata call it Frest? Or Sliq? Curvv? Or Azura?

Tata Azura Name Trademarked – Is this Curvv?

For a long time, Tata hasn’t had a compact SUV on sale in India. The company seems to have realised this potential and is working on introducing one in near future. Testing for the same has commenced and there are spy shots revealing its stylish coupe profile too. What is its name, though?

Tata has had their fair share of tricky naming schemes. We have seen it with Buzzard, getting renamed to Safari. So, will Curvv’s production version bear Curvv name? Or is it Buzzard or Frest or Sliq? There is a new name that Tata Motors coined and trademarked at the beginning of this year – Azura.

Trademark application reveals Azura name, filed by Tata Motors Ltd. Application date is 5/1/2023 and journal date is 11/09/2023. The status for said trademark application says Accepted and Advertised as well. This gives rise to speculations about whether it is intended for Tata’s upcoming compact coupe SUV or not.

What will Tata’s compact SUV pack?

Tata Motors first revealed Curvv as an electric vehicle concept. However, Tata also showcased an ICE version of Curvv concept earlier this year at 2023 Auto Expo. The recent test mules reveal striking similarities with soon-to-launch Nexon facelift. We’re talking about closely resembling front fascia and most of the interiors.

We can see striking similarities with the side profile of Nexon and Curvv (or Azura or Frest) as well. From the C-pillars, Nexon transitions into a stylish coupe SUV that is longer than 4 meters in length. This is Tata’s second coupe vehicle if you consider Tigor as one. Wheel design looks similar to Nexon facelift too. But Tata can make these 17-inch ones, owing to the segment.

A similar attitude can be seen with Harrier and Safari – Same wheel design, different diameters. On the inside, Tata could offer the same 12.3-inch touchscreen system as Nexon.ev, an electronic handbrake, electrically adjustable seats, a fully digital instrument screen, a panoramic sunroof and more.

Powertrain-wise we might see Tata’s new 1.5L turbo petrol engine or the same 1.2L turbo petrol as Nexon, with a more powerful tune. Possibility of a diesel engine is likely too. Launch could happen in 2024 and it will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Honda Elevate and upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross.