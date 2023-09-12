tata play binge: Tata Play Binge adds Apple TV+ to its roster of offerings

Apple TV+ is now available on Tata Play Binge, an OTT aggregation service. In addition to the 26+ additional applications that are already a part of the combined platform, Tata Play Binge members will also have access to the award-winning original series and movies on Apple TV+.

Commenting on the partnership, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri, said, “This collaboration with Apple TV+ is a testament to our commitment to bring to our viewers the very best of content in the world. Apple TV+ features premium, high-quality series and films that are available across devices for all kinds of viewers.”

“We couldn’t be more excited that Tata Play Binge subscribers in India will be able to enjoy the acclaimed series and movies on Apple TV+,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s Vice President of Apple Entertainment Services and Beats. “Apple TV+ is home to incredible shows and films from the world’s best storytellers, and we’re so glad that Tata Play Binge customers can watch on the Apple TV app across all their favorite devices, including the Tata Play Binge+ Set Top Box.”

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning and critically acclaimed series such as Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Silo, Hijack, Foundation, Tehran, Servant, Platonic, Severance, The Morning Show, Bad Sisters, Slow Horses, Prehistoric Planet, and many more, as well as Apple Original Films like Academy Award winners CODA and The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, Ghosted, and the recently premiered The Beanie Bubble. New series titles coming soon to Apple TV+ include Lessons in Chemistry, starring and executive produced by Brie Larson; The Changeling, based on the acclaimed bestselling book of the same name, starring and executive produced by Academy Award nominee LaKeith Stanfield; The Super Models, directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills, spotlighting the remarkable careers of global icons Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington; alongside highly anticipated returning seasons of Foundation, The Morning Show, Invasion, The Afterparty, Swagger, and Physical, among others.

Apple Original Films set to make their global debut on Apple TV+ soon include Killers of the Flower Moon, the upcoming film starring Academy Award winners Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, as well as newcomer Lily Gladstone, from Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese; the star-studded spy thriller Argylle, with Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson; historical action epic Napoleon from acclaimed director Ridley Scott and starring Joaquin Phoenix; a highly anticipated Formula One racing feature starring Brad Pitt from Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Plan B Entertainment, and many more.

Tata Play Binge offers OTT apps such as Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Jio Cinema, Hallmark, MX Player, Lionsgate Play, Aha, VROTT, Sun NXT, ReelDrama, Chaupal, Namma Flix, Planet Marathi, ManoramaMAX, Koode, Tarang Plus, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Curiosity Stream, EPIC ON, Travelxp, DocuBay, and ShortsTV, along with Gaming.With a single user interface, single subscription, and single log-in, subscribers can access titles across 13 languages and view content simultaneously across 4 devices, including all smartphones, smart TVs, desktops, laptops, tablets, the web, and Binge+ set-top boxes.