Teaching Children to Adapt and Thrive in the Age of AI: Insights from George Monbiot

In the blink of an eye, the world of graphic design was transformed. Two accomplished designers shared with me the shocking impact of AI on their profession. The notion that creative fields would be shielded from mechanization was shattered overnight. If machines can replace visual artists, then who is truly safe?

The conversation about a “just transition” for graphic designers, and other professions on the brink of extinction, has been conspicuously absent. While there is much talk about the potential changes in education, very little has been done to equip students for a world where conditions rapidly shift. Young people will not only be confronted with sudden changes in the workplace but also with the cascading breakdown of our environment and the collapse of human-made systems.

Why are we so unprepared? Why do we mismanage our lives? We excel in material innovation, yet we struggle to create a society where everyone can thrive. We rush to bail out banks, yet remain apathetic as Earth’s systems crumble. We allow psychopaths to govern us. We allow blatant lies to spread like wildfire. We navigate work relationships better than we do intimate ones. What is missing in our education that leaves such voids in our lives?

The word “education” originates from the Latin term “educere,” meaning to lead out. However, more often than not, education leads us inward – into outdated ways of thinking, into dying professions, and into a destructive system we call “business as usual.” We rarely escape our cognitive and emotional loops or challenge the political and economic structures that are harming us.

While I don’t claim to have all the answers, I do believe that certain principles could guide us. One principle is that rigidity is dangerous. Any education system that confines students to fixed patterns of thought and action makes them more vulnerable to rapid and significant changes. For instance, England’s Standard Assessment Tests, which dominate year 6 teaching, are a disastrous preparation for life. SATs crush enthusiasm, restrict students to a narrow path, and demand rigidity just as young minds are seeking to blossom and explore.

The excessive demands of tests and exams throughout our schooling restrict the scope of our thinking. The exam system creates artificial barriers between academic subjects, despite the lack of such boundaries in nature. If we fail to see the bigger picture and struggle with interdisciplinary thinking, it is in part due to our brutal training to compartmentalize knowledge.

Education should be a joyful and delightful experience, not only for our well-being but because it equips us to navigate major changes. Instead of perceiving acquiring knowledge and skills as a looming threat, we should embrace them as fascinating challenges.

There are arguments both for and against a national curriculum. While it ensures a level playing field and guards against fringe beliefs, it is vulnerable to politicians’ whims. Inadequate curricular decisions, like the Westminster government’s insistence on drilling young children in obscure grammar rules, hinder meaningful learning.

When we all learn the same things in the same way, we lose the resilience that comes with diversity. Teachers often lament the lack of time caused by the overwhelming demands of the curriculum and testing. This leaves little room for meaningful engagement with current events or for children to pursue their own interests. One teacher even remarked that if a pterodactyl landed on the school roof, the children would be instructed to ignore it in order to complete their assigned tasks.

If we choose to maintain a national curriculum, it must include certain essential topics. For example, every student should learn about the principles of complex systems. Everything of importance to us operates within complex systems, yet many students complete their education without ever understanding this fundamental concept. Environmental breakdown and global food system collapse are two existential threats that arise from pushing complex systems beyond their critical thresholds.

Instead of erecting boundaries between subjects, the curriculum should encourage interdisciplinary learning. The International Baccalaureate program exemplifies this approach and should be available in every school.

Above all, our ability to adapt to drastic changes relies on the development of “metacognition” and “meta-skills.” Metacognition means thinking about our own thinking. Natasha Robson, in a thought-provoking essay, argues that metacognition should be an explicit and sustained part of education. Students should learn about the workings of their own minds, from neuroscience to cultural conditioning. They should be taught to observe and question their own thought processes and recognize vulnerabilities to disinformation and manipulation. Self-awareness might be the most critical topic we can address.

Meta-skills, such as self-development, social intelligence, openness, resilience, and creativity, are overarching abilities that allow us to acquire new competencies in the face of sudden change. Like metacognition, these meta-skills can be taught. Unfortunately, many public institutions remain mired in a narrow and instrumental mindset that we must transcend. For instance, considering empathy as a crucial meta-skill in a manual, solely in terms of its value for business success (with examples like Facebook and Google), is disheartening.

Education alone will not solve the numerous crises we face today. However, it can provide us with a guiding light. As adults, we must take responsibility for addressing these challenges head-on. Nonetheless, education should equip us with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate these crises effectively.





