Team India’s ‘Wrong’ Turn Costs Three Points in WTC 2023 Final

Team India’s millions of fans were left heartbroken when the team suffered its second successive defeat in the WTC 2023 Final. Australia claimed the World Test Championship by defeating India by 209 runs. The Indian team and their management will be particularly disappointed with the sub-par performance in the crucial match. Many questioned the decisions made by Team India from Day 1, and the outcome is now evident for everyone to see.
