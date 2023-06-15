Team India’s ‘Wrong’ Turn Costs Three Points in WTC 2023 Final

Team India’s millions of fans were left heartbroken when the team suffered its second successive defeat in the WTC 2023 Final. Australia claimed the World Test Championship by defeating India by 209 runs. The Indian team and their management will be particularly disappointed with the sub-par performance in the crucial match. Many questioned the decisions made by Team India from Day 1, and the outcome is now evident for everyone to see.

Three critical points where Team India went wrong in the WTC 2023 Final

Team India’s WTC 2023 Final campaign was riddled with mistakes, and the confusion within the team was evident from Day 1.

The Ashwin dilemma

Team India’s decision not to choose the top-ranked Test bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin, and instead replace him with Ravindra Jadeja was questioned by many cricket veterans. Rohit Sharma’s rationale for the decision was criticized, with cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar slamming the Indian skipper for his call.

“India missed a trick by not playing Ravi Ashwin. He’s the number one-ranked bowler. You don’t look at the pitch for players like him. You are playing a World Test Championship final, and you don’t pick the number one bowler in Test cricket. This decision from Team India is beyond my understanding. I would have picked him instead of Umesh Yadav, who was out of action and looked out of rhythm,” Star Sports quoted Gavaskar as saying.

No capitalization

Additionally, despite taking wickets on Day 1, Team India’s bowlers failed to capitalize on the slowdown in Australia’s innings and allowed Steve Smith and Travis Head to form a major partnership. With the exception of Mohammad Siraj and Mohammad Shami, Team India’s bowlers leaked a lot of runs, and every Australian batsman dominated the match.

Top-order collapse

During the first innings, the Indian team’s top order crumbled, with high-profile players such as Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli failing to make a significant impact. Except for Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur, no Indian batsman came close to playing a decent innings.

In the second innings, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started well, but once Shubman Gill was dismissed in a controversial catch, the next two wickets fell quickly. Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane held out until Day 4 but collapsed like a pack of cards on Day 5.

