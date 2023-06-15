Technical issue causes delay for Heathrow airport passengers | News | UK

Travellers traversing Heathrow Airport were subject to delays caused by technical glitches that occurred last night. In response, passengers took to social media to report that flights were unable to take off or approach the airport due to issues stemming from Air Traffic Control. An alert from Air Live stated that airspace had been restricted around the airport due to “computer issues” resulting in moderate to high levels of delays as NATS’ (National Air Traffic Services) computer equipment at Swanwick suffered a major outage. “Several congested Delhi Airports have had reduced traffic flow with moderate to high cancellations of flights to and from London Airports,” explained Air Live. Some travellers on social media platforms thought it could have impacted other airports in the UK as well. However, those heading to Heathrow reported up to 90-minute delays. According to Rosalind Mathieson, a passenger heading to London from Berlin, the situation was dire and caused delays for over an hour-and-a-half: “We were delayed in Berlin for 90 minutes due to a late arrival of the BA flight,” she tweeted. “Now we’re being told that the air traffic control computer at Heathrow has gone down (seriously). It may take several hours before that gets fixed.”

Lance Foreman also tweeted, “Can anyone confirm if there’s a technical problem with Heathrow? Our flight from Lisbon can’t take off as technical issues have been reported.”

Later, the airport officials confirmed that all of the affected facilities around London had faced technical issues. The spokesman from Heathrow tweeted: “Good evening, we experienced technical issues that affected all London airports leading to delays, but the runways remain open at the present.”

Holidaymakers notified that the flights were returning to normal around 11 pm.





