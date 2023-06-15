Technology stocks make a comeback: Pension and ISA investors flock to purchase funds as shares experience a substantial surge.

Amid inflation woes, the FTSE 100 is struggling to make significant progress. Conversely, Wall Street’s S&P500 Index is surging and has officially entered bull territory after falling 20% in 2022 due to the Ukrainian war, rising interest rates, and Covid lockdowns in China, which had ramifications on the global economy. Now that the index has skyrocketed by 20% since early October, investors are touting more growth to come as it sits just 10% below its all-time peak of 4,796.56.

Unlike the UK, American inflation is declining sharply, and the Federal Reserve is not expected to raise interest rates at its upcoming June 14th meeting, keeping it at 5.25%. If the US economy manages to avoid a recession and interest rates peak, it might signify an even brighter future for shares. On the other hand, due to out-of-control inflation, the Bank of England may have to raise interest rates to six percent in response.

However, a closer look at the US equity performance showcases a stunning trend including just six stocks that are mainly in the tech industry, says AJ Bell’s Investment Director Russ Mould. Worth around $10 trillion, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook-owner Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and chip maker Nvidia have generated 88% of the S&P 500’s $3.8 trillion (£3 trillion) market capitalisation in 2023. Mould cautions that relying on such a tiny portion of stocks is typically a bad omen. Although these six tech companies are projected to earn a massive $295 billion in 2023, any shortfall could result in their shares stalling.

Nonetheless, this is not preventing UK-based pension and ISA investors from investing in technology funds that concentrate on US tech, reports Hargreaves Lansdown’s Head of Investment Analysis and Research, Emma Wall. Investor confidence has also risen in Japan’s stock market, which hit a 30-year peak recently. As Emma Wall explains, nothing boosts investor confidence more than market returns, as it entices investors to jump on board while it’s still hot.

Thanks to the hype around artificial intelligence and machine-learning technology, US tech stock Nvidia soared considerably, providing the graphic processing units (GPUs) required to drive the revolution. Its shares have surged 186.57% year-to-date, and the market capitalisation now values it at $1 trillion. Furthermore, it’s part of the trillion-dollar stock group with Apple, Microsoft, Google-owner Alphabet, and Amazon. Facebook-owner Meta has had a significant turnaround from last year, up 117.51% this year. Additionally, Tesla, Elon Musk’s electric car manufacturer, is surging, having risen 139.32% in 2023.

Investors are purchasing tech funds and trusts, such as Baillie Gifford American and Legal & General US Index, to gain a piece of the action. They are also buying specialist tech funds such as the Legal & General Global Technology Index and Liontrust Global Technology, with investment trusts such as Allianz Technology Trust and Polar Capital Technology Trust generating demand. While tech stocks are booming, investors appear wary about almost any other country, barring Japan, as investor confidence has deteriorated in Asia-Pacific, Europe, emerging markets, and the UK.

Despite the excitement surrounding the tech resurgence, private investors have a history of investing in red-hot trends too late. Thus, anyone purchasing tech stocks in the hope of reaping profits as lucrative as H1 is unlikely to achieve success. As Interactive Investor’s Head of Investment, Victoria Scholar, notes, past success is no guarantee of future profits. Maintaining today’s tech momentum may be difficult as valuations in the tech industry reach a high. While shunning the US stock market is not an alternative for pension or ISA investors, navigating the current extreme market comes with great care.





Reference