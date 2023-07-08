Temporary Nerf to Necromancers in Diablo 4 Patch 1.0.4 Hotfix

Blizzard has released a new hotfix, Diablo 4 Patch 1.0.4, following yesterday’s update. This hotfix includes a temporary nerf to the Necromancer class.

Yesterday’s 1.0.4 patch brought performance improvements and various fixes, but did not mention any class or skill adjustments. However, the Diablo 4 development team has now decided to roll out a hotfix specifically targeting the Necromancer class. According to the team, this nerf is temporary and is being implemented while they work on reworking the Legendary Aspect. The changes are expected to come into effect during Diablo 4 season 1 or shortly after.

After installing this hotfix, the Blood Lance skill will ‘only’ pierce up to a maximum of 10 enemies. The official release notes for this patch explain, “This is indeed a nerf to Blood Lance, but Blood Lance has been so good for Necromancers that it has been crashing the game!” The team assures that this is a temporary solution while they rework the functionality of the Legendary Aspect. These changes are expected to be implemented sometime during Diablo 4 season 1 or shortly after.

This hotfix also includes additional stability improvements and a change to the Whisper Cache. The full release notes can be found on the official Blizzard forums here.

Diablo 4 is now available globally for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The first season of Diablo 4, called ‘Season of the Malignant,’ will be released on July 20 and will include new gear, a new boss battle, new powers, and a new questline. It has also been confirmed that renown will carry over account-wide for any new seasonal characters.

New Questline – “Sanctuary has been corrupted, overtaken with an infectious turmoil creating abominations that roam freely. But who is to blame for this new wave of corruption? Partner with Cormond, a former priest of the Cathedral of Light, to discover the source and stop the spread of the Malignant at all costs.”

– “Sanctuary has been corrupted, overtaken with an infectious turmoil creating abominations that roam freely. But who is to blame for this new wave of corruption? Partner with Cormond, a former priest of the Cathedral of Light, to discover the source and stop the spread of the Malignant at all costs.” New Power – “Defeat these powerful, corrupted enemies to harness their Malignant Hearts. With over 30 new Malignant Powers to wield, the might of the Malignance is yours for the taking.”

– “Defeat these powerful, corrupted enemies to harness their Malignant Hearts. With over 30 new Malignant Powers to wield, the might of the Malignance is yours for the taking.” New Boss Battle – “Scour the Malignant Tunnels to search for the catalyst of corruption. Make your stand against Varshan the Consumed and uncover the secrets of the Malignant.”

– “Scour the Malignant Tunnels to search for the catalyst of corruption. Make your stand against Varshan the Consumed and uncover the secrets of the Malignant.” New Gear – “With 6 new Unique items to discover and 7 new Legendary aspects to earn along the Season Journey, there are more powerful options to harness for every class.”