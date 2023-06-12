Temporary Shutdown of Thousands of Subreddits Causes Major Outage of Reddit

Today has been a tumultuous day for Reddit as thousands of its online communities have put their operations on hold in protest of the company’s API changes. The changes have impacted third-party apps, leading to a “major outage” across Reddit’s desktop and mobile websites, and apps. The company has issued a statement acknowledging the problem and promising to work on resolving the issues as quickly as possible.

According to Engadget, “A significant number of subreddits shifting to private caused some expected stability issues, and we’ve been working on resolving the anticipated issue,” Reddit explained in a statement.

As part of the protests, a bot was created to track all the subreddits going private. The bot had to wait till the app was up and running again to continue its service.

In April, Reddit announced that it would start charging for access to its API, which is used by third-party developers in thousands of apps that tie into the platform, such as moderation tools. The move has been a significant blow to third-party clients that many redditors used in preference to the company’s own website or apps.

Among the third-party clients facing closure is Apollo, which will shut down at the end of this month due to the API changes. Christian Selig, the app’s creator, claims he would have to pay $20 million per year to keep operating Apollo as is. RIF, another widely-used third-party Reddit app, will also close on June 30th.

Reddit CEO Steve Huffman defended the API changes in an AMA that took place before subreddits went private in protest. He stated that the new policy was centered on making Reddit profitable. “Some apps such as Apollo, Reddit is Fun, and Sync have decided this pricing doesn’t work for their businesses and will close before pricing goes into effect,” he said.





