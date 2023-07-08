Tencent Commits to Continued Cost-Cutting Measures Despite First Decrease in Annual Revenue

Tencent Holdings announced on Thursday that it will be narrowing its focus to its core business, while also implementing cost-cutting measures and improving efficiencies. This decision comes as the company reports its first decline in annual revenue.

As the largest video game company in the world and operator of the popular WeChat messaging platform, Tencent posted revenue of CNY 554.55 billion yuan (approximately Rs. 6,65,600 crore) for 2022, which is a 1 percent decrease compared to the previous year. This decline in revenue can be attributed to China’s economic slowdown caused by the pandemic and the ongoing regulatory crackdown.

Pony Ma, the Chair and CEO of Tencent, stated that the company’s focus for this year would be maximizing the potential of its existing core businesses instead of diversifying and entering “red ocean markets” with fierce competition. He emphasized the importance of focus and making breakthroughs for overall development.

The outlook for the gaming market in China remains uncertain due to the regulatory crackdown. However, there is hope for recovery as regulators have started granting publishing licenses again after a freeze period. It is worth noting that unlike in other countries, video games in China require approval from regulators before release.

The regulatory crackdown has significantly impacted the operating environment for tech giants in China, as regulators are now closely monitoring monopolistic behavior and the handling of user information. Martin Lau, the company’s president, expressed optimism during a call with analysts, stating that regulations are being normalized and there should be improved support for platform companies this year. He highlighted recent statements by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the premier, which emphasized the importance of supporting platform companies for economic growth and competition.

Advertising Business Thrives

While Tencent experienced losses in domestic gaming and fintech sectors, its online advertising business showed a surprisingly strong recovery in the fourth quarter. The segment’s revenue rose by 15 percent, contributing to a 1 percent increase in the group’s overall revenue for the quarter ending in December.

China faced intensified city lockdowns in the weeks leading up to early December due to a change in the country’s zero-COVID policy. This sudden shift caused disruptions in the economy and led to significant challenges.

According to analyst Charlie Chai, Tencent’s overall performance was “lukewarm,” but the advertising segment showcased exceptional growth despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.

During the media call, Lau discussed Tencent’s ventures into generative artificial intelligence (AI), which has gained global interest. He referred to Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI’s popular chatbot ChatGPT as an example. Reuters previously reported that Tencent is developing its own AI chatbot called “HunyuanAide,” which will utilize the company’s Hunyuan AI model.

Lau stated that Tencent is making significant progress with its proprietary foundation model, Hunyuan, and plans to gradually introduce its own AI foundation models. Furthermore, Tencent’s Chief Strategy Officer, James Mitchell, confirmed that the company is committed to investing in training AI models, even as it focuses on cost-cutting measures in other areas. Mitchell also reassured that Tencent has an adequate supply of high-end computer chips for AI development, despite export controls imposed by the United States.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Affiliate links may be automatically generated – see our ethics statement for details.