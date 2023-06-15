Tennis player, Aryna Sabalenka, contemplated quitting the sport due to the Ukraine war and fearing unjust imprisonment.

Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka recently shared that she almost quit the sport in 2022 because of the Ukrainian invasion. In the upcoming second part of Netflix’s “Break Point” tennis series, viewers see the Belarusian world No. 2 in tears as she struggles with her country’s involvement in the war. According to Sabalenka’s coach, Anton Dubrov, anyone who mentions the war in Belarus faces the threat of being jailed.

Sabalenka made headlines during the French Open when she was questioned about her stance on the Ukrainian conflict and past associations with President Lukashenko. While the 25-year-old condemned the war and his actions, she skipped two press conferences after feeling “unsafe” following an exchange with a Ukrainian journalist.

The new episode of “Break Point” shows Sabalenka’s ongoing struggle with the war since its start in February 2021. She can be seen in tears as she tells her team that she wants to stop playing and also condemns the conflict in scenes filmed last year.

“I’m from Belarus, so I felt really bad. It’s really tough what they’re dealing with. If I could control it, then of course, I’d do everything I can to stop everything,” said Sabalenka. She also mentioned feeling like everyone hated her because of her country and the pressure of talking about the situation, despite the threat of punishment for doing so.

Dubrov revealed that Sabalenka’s dip in form last year was due to her response to the conflict. “If you’re talking about the tennis perspective, she struggled a lot. But I think tennis is not really important right now,” he said.

During one instance at the French Open, Sabalenka wept while reading death threats on her phone after losing in the third round. “After the match, I opened Instagram and then the first thing that popped up is like, ‘You f***ing b***h, you’re gonna die,’ or like, ‘You better die, and I wish all your family will die with cancer,’ and blah, blah, blah,” she explained. In another scene, she sobs as she speaks to her team in Russian and tells them that she wants to stop playing tennis.

“Don’t tell me not to worry. Now everyone is watching me f***ing losing it. I just don’t want to play tennis anymore. End of. It’s all telling me I should quit,” she said. However, Sabalenka said that her father’s dreams of her winning Grand Slam titles inspired her to keep going despite the difficulties.

“He would say, ‘You f***ing kidding me? You’re going to be tough, like a champion.’ And I was like, ‘No, I have to keep going. I just have to,'” she said. Sabalenka achieved her and her father’s dream by winning her first Major title at this year’s Australian Open.

The second part of “Break Point” will be available on Netflix starting June 21.





