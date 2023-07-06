Tennis Player Shares Racy Dream with Another Wimbledon Star

During her Wimbledon post-match press conference, Paula Badosa made a candid revelation about a saucy dream she had involving her now-boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas before they were a couple. This revelation comes as the tennis stars have become the latest power couple in the sport, even teaming up for the mixed doubles draw at this year’s Championships.
Tsitsipas and Badosa officially announced their relationship a few weeks ago by creating a joint Spotify playlist and later launching a joint Instagram account under the name “tsitsidosa.” The Greek tennis star recently shared with SDNA that there were signs pointing to their union well before they even started talking. He disclosed that the world No 35 had a special dream about them, encouraging Badosa to share the details of the dream.
“That’s why I say there are so many signs. She saw us both win the Australian Open, but I’d like Paula to tell you that story,” he mentioned during the interview. And so, after winning her first match at Wimbledon, Badosa was asked about the dream, providing additional spicy details that Tsitsipas initially omitted.
“Well, I was injured in Australia,” explained the Spanish player. “I watched his match, the final. Of course I had jet lag because I was in Spain. I decided to watch that match.”
“It was surprising because I don’t usually dream about tennis players, but that night, I dreamt about him and us winning the Australian Open.” Laughing, the 25-year-old then disclosed more about the dream. “Then it was like we were having a very romantic moment, but I’ll leave it at that,” she added. Before dating Tsitsipas, Badosa was in a relationship with model and actor Juan Betancourt, which ended earlier this year, as confirmed through cryptic Instagram stories on May 5.
This revelation came after sharp-eyed fans noticed that Betancourt was absent from Badosa’s player box at the Madrid Open. Tsitsipas later revealed that he first messaged the former world No 2 on May 12, shortly after her victory against Ons Jabeur in Rome, marking the beginning of their relationship.
“I watched the match and I really liked the way she played and handled the situation against a very good clay player like Ons, who plays very smart and uses drop shots,” he shared with SDNA. “I sent her congratulations, and the whole story started from there. The truth is she was already a big fan of mine, and I admired her for her playing style, as well as her character and personality.”
