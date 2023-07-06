Tennis Player Shares Racy Dream with Another Wimbledon Star

During her Wimbledon post-match press conference, Paula Badosa made a candid revelation about a saucy dream she had involving her now-boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas before they were a couple. This revelation comes as the tennis stars have become the latest power couple in the sport, even teaming up for the mixed doubles draw at this year’s Championships.

Tsitsipas and Badosa officially announced their relationship a few weeks ago by creating a joint Spotify playlist and later launching a joint Instagram account under the name “tsitsidosa.” The Greek tennis star recently shared with SDNA that there were signs pointing to their union well before they even started talking. He disclosed that the world No 35 had a special dream about them, encouraging Badosa to share the details of the dream.

“That’s why I say there are so many signs. She saw us both win the Australian Open, but I’d like Paula to tell you that story,” he mentioned during the interview. And so, after winning her first match at Wimbledon, Badosa was asked about the dream, providing additional spicy details that Tsitsipas initially omitted.

“Well, I was injured in Australia,” explained the Spanish player. “I watched his match, the final. Of course I had jet lag because I was in Spain. I decided to watch that match.”