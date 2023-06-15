Texas Governor Greg Abbott approves legislation prohibiting the establishment of diversity offices in higher education institutions in Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, has passed SB 17, which will discontinue diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts and offices throughout higher education in the state. Starting in January 2024, DEI offices across state colleges will close, and activities that favor certain groups based on race, ethnicity, and gender will also come to an end. The bill also prohibits DEI statements for job applicants and mandatory DEI training at Texas universities. Republican State Senator Brandon Creighton, who introduced the bill in March, stated that education is the “greatest equalizer” and that the legislation delivers strong enforcement with mandates to return Texas universities to their core mission. Democratic lawmakers have opposed the bill, arguing that DEI programs help reduce discrimination, and that its elimination will negatively affect researchers’ abilities to secure funding. Governor Abbott’s office previously warned state agencies that DEI policies in hiring processes violate state and federal laws. This latest bill follows a similar plan announced by Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis targeting DEI programs and critical race theory. Abbott also signed a separate bill prohibiting universities from granting tenure to professors and increasing tenure reviews.





Reference