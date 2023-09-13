The best Apple iPhone 15 chargers you can get

We know many of you will be buying an Apple iPhone 15 series smartphone. This line-up includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, or iPhone 15 Pro Max. We also know none of these will come with a charger in the box, a tendency Apple started with the release of the iPhone 12 series in 2020. You’ll need to use an old charger or buy a new one. We’re here to help you find the best iPhone 15 chargers you can get your hands on.

What you need to know about iPhone 15 charging

First things first, you need to learn what makes a charger good for efficiently charging your new iPhone 15 device. Apple isn’t very clear on how fast an iPhone 15 can charge. All it tells us is that the devices can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes using a 20W adapter or higher. We will eventually run our tests to see the exact maximum wattage, but for now, that’s all we know.

If you plan to use wireless charging, we know more about the topic. Apple advertises these devices support 15W MagSafe wireless charging. Regular Qi wireless charging is limited to 7.5W, though.

In summary, you’ll need at least a 20W plug or a 15W MagSafe wireless charger if you want to charge your iPhone 15 device as fast as possible.

The Best iPhone 15 chargers

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

If you want to go with Apple’s recommendation, this is it. Apple claims a 20W charger can charge up the latest iPhone models up to 50% in 30 minutes, and its official one should do the job just fine.

The Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter isn’t a bad option, and it is fairly priced, surprisingly. The MSRP sits at $19. The charger is also small, simple, and nicely designed.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter

Are you looking to charge more than one device at once? The Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter is another great option from the iPhone manufacturer. It has two USB-C ports, which means you can charge your iPhone 15, as well as a secondary device, or an accessory such as an Apple Watch.

This unit is small and portable. Not to mention, the design is clean, simple, and sleek. Its MSRP is a bit high at $59, but it is a great little charger if you want to stick with Apple accessories. Just keep in mind that the 35W charging speeds get divided if you’re charging two products at once, in which case the combined 35W may not be enough to charge your iPhone at full speed.

Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter

Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Samsung is Apple’s biggest competitor, so it may be odd to recommend a Samsung charger for an iPhone 15. It will charge your iPhone just fine, though! If you want to go with a simple, fast charger with good tech and at a good price, the Samsung 45W USB-C Super Fast Charging Wall Charger is a great option.

It is nice and portable, and you can get it in both white and black. Not to mention, it can actually charge at 45W. This won’t make your iPhone 15 charge faster than it can, but it means you have some legroom to charge other devices at faster speeds if they support them. The MSRP is $49.99, but it’s rare to find it at that price nowadays. You can usually find it at about $30-$35.

Samsung 45W Super Fast Wall Charger

Anker 713 Charger

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Anker 713 Charger, also known as the Anker Nano II 45W Charger, is a very popular option for those looking for a very portable, well-built, fast charger. It also helps that the $39 MSRP is very reasonable, and you can often find it discounted to lower prices.

This charger can reach 45W speeds, which gives you some room to also charge devices that support faster charging speeds. If you want to save some money, though, there is also the Anker 711 Charger ($29 at Amazon), which is a 30W version of the same charger. Alternatively, you can also go for the 65W Anker 715 ($49 at Amazon).

Anker 733 Power Bank

I dislike having to buy a bunch of accessories. If you already have to buy a charger, it might be worth getting something that can offer some extra functionality. This is what makes the Anker 733 Power Bank so special; it doubles as a power bank, and also has multiple charging ports.

The Anker 733 Power Bank is a bit expensive at $99.99 MSRP, but it may be worth the investment. It has two USB-C ports and a single USB-A port to charge up to three products simultaneously. It can also reach 65W charging speeds, which is more than enough to juice your iPhone 15 up. Packed inside is a 10,000mAh battery, which means you can continue charging your iPhone 15 on the go.

By the way, Anker also has the Anker 521 Power Bank ($59 at Amazon). It is smaller and more affordable at $49.99. The only downsides are that it has two USB-C ports, has a smaller 5,000mAh battery, and the charging speed is reduced to 45W. This is still plenty fast to charge your iPhone 15 at full speed, though.

Anker 733 Power Bank (GaNPrime PowerCore 65W)

Apple MagSafe Charger

David Imel / Android Authority

The addition of the USB-C port to iPhone 15 devices is definitely something to be excited about, but we know many of you still aren’t fans of dealing with cables. If you want to take advantage of wireless charging, Apple has its own MagSafe Chargers.

This puck-shaped device attaches to the back of your iPhone 15 magnetically and can charge at up to 15W. Its MSRP is set at $39, but it can be found on discount pretty often.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger

Cable and charger management can get a bit messy once you start adding smartwatches and true wireless headphones to the equation. The Apple MagSafe Duo Charger can charge two devices at once; your iPhone and either an Apple Watch or AirPods.

This one is expensive at $129, but it is definitely one of the best iPhone 15 chargers. The secondary charger can either lay flat, or you can prop it up to charge an Apple Watch. It can also fold in half for easy carrying, making it very portable.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

Smartphones seem to die at the most inconvenient times when there is no outlet to be seen. This is when something like an Apple MagSafe Battery becomes such a convenient accessory.

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack attaches to the back of your iPhone magnetically and charges your device wirelessly. Apple claims it should offer up to 40-70% additional charge to your device, pushing you through the day some extra hours.

This product has a pretty hefty $99 price tag, but it will save your phone from dying in a pinch.

Anker 633 Magnetic Battery

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is great, but it is expensive, and it doesn’t do anything other than charge your device. The Anker 633 Magnetic Battery is definitely one of the best iPhone 15 chargers if you’re looking to get a bit more from your investments. For starters, it costs less at $79.99.

The battery is pretty hefty at 10,000mAh, and it has an integrated metal kickstand. The only downside is that it charges a bit slowly at 7.5W. If you don’t feel like waiting, though, it does have USB-A and USB-C ports, which can charge at up to 20W.

Anker 633 Magnetic Battery

Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Charger Stand

A charging stand is great for a desk or a bedside table. The Belkin BoostCharge Pro stand is one of the best iPhone 15 chargers, and it comes in two flavors. One of them has two charging areas for your iPhone 15 and a secondary accessory, such as your AirPods. Then there is the 3-in-1 iteration, which allows you to charge your iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously.

Of course, your phone will attach magnetically and charge at up to 15W. These stands are expensive, though. The 2-in-1 version will cost you $99.99, while the one with three charging spots is $149.99. They are convenient, simple, and good-looking, though.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand

FAQs

Does the iPhone 15 use USB-C? Yes! The iPhone 15 series is the first Apple smartphone line-up to come with a USB-C port. This is largely thanks to legal issues with the European Union. You can learn more about the Apple USB-C situation here.

How fast can the iPhone 15 charge? Apple isn’t clear about the exact wattage iPhone 15 models can charge at, but they recommend using a 20W or higher plug. According to Apple, this should be able to charge your iPhone 15 up to 50% in 30 minutes.

Will my old iPhone cable work with the iPhone 15? Sadly, this time around, you won’t be able to keep an old iPhone cable and use it with the iPhone 15. This is because the iPhone 15 has officially switched to the USB-C standard. Older iPhone cables use Lightning.

Does the iPhone 15 come with a charger? None of the iPhone 15 series devices come with a charger in the box. You will need to use another one, or purchase one separately.