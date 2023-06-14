The biggest premium experience store of Samsung is opened in Telangana.

Samsung India has unveiled its massive premium experience store in Telangana. Located in Cyberabad’s Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad, this store also features a Bespoke DIY customisation zone which allows consumers to personalise their gadgets as well as covers with accessories including local Hyderabad ones.

In their statement, Samsung claimed that the new store “highlights Samsung’s entire product ecosystem through exciting zones around Samsung’s connected ecosystem SmartThings, smartphones, laptops, audio, gaming, and lifestyle televisions.”

The Samsung store in Telangana is expected to host various Galaxy Workshops under “Learn @ Samsung” focusing on diverse consumer passion points such as digital art, doodling, photography, videography, fitness, cooking, coding, music, along with events around the city’s culture and ethos.

Spread across 3,500 square feet of space, this Samsung store is also to host a variety of entertainment activities with a special emphasis on music, art, and local culture.

Samsung has also stated that customers visiting the store will receive assured gifts, 2X loyalty points on purchasing select Samsung products, and can avail of Galaxy Buds 2 at ₹2,999 when purchasing select Galaxy devices during the first week of launch. What’s more, customers can also enjoy student discounts of up to 10% on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, and tabs, benefit from up to 22.5% cashback, and ₹22,000 in additional benefits.

Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India, stated, “We are pleased to present the next-gen Premium Experience Store to our consumers in Hyderabad. Our aim is to connect with the diverse local community using the best of Samsung technology. We have designed unique experiences through zones such as Samsung SmartThings, Gaming, and Bespoke DIY Customisation, especially developed for Gen Z consumers.”

“Furthermore, to engage our young consumers through various passion points, we are hosting ‘Learn at Samsung’ workshops. These workshops will focus on a multitude of consumer interests such as digital art, doodling, photography, videography, fitness, cooking, coding, and music to name a few,” he added.

Finally, Samsung’s latest store will also offer hassle-free after-sales service for their smartphones and book service calls at home for their consumer electronics products. Customers can also access Samsung’s digital lending platform Samsung Finance+ and Samsung’s device care plan Samsung Care+ for Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches.