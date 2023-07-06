The Cast of Boy Meets World Opens Up About Being “Ghosted” by Ben Savage & More

Posted in: ABC, Disney XD, TV | Tagged: ABC, Ben Savage, boy meets world, Danielle Fishel, girl meets world, Pod Meets World, Rider Strong, Will Friedle

Boy Meets World stars Ben Savage, Rider Strong, Will Friedle, and Danielle Fishel have been friends for 30 years since the premiere of their original ABC series in 1993. They continued to work together through all seven seasons until 2000, and reunited for the 2014 sequel series Girl Meets World on Disney Channel, which focused on Savage’s Corey Matthews and Fishel’s Topanga Lawrence as parents, with their daughter Rowan Blanchard’s Riley as the main character. Strong and Friedle also made guest appearances as their characters Shawn Hunter and Eric Matthews, respectively. Both shows were created by Michael Jacobs and April Kelly. While the main cast, including veteran actor William Daniels who played their teacher Mr. Feeney, remains close, the three actors without Savage reunited in June 2022 for a rewatch podcast called Pod Meets World, which featured other original cast members Betsy Randle, William Russ, Anthony Tyler Quinn, as well as the actors who played the bullies, Ethan Suplee, Danny McNulty, and Blake Sennett. In an interview with Variety, the trio discussed their podcast, their journey beyond the franchise, and their relationship with Savage.

“They don’t expect us to fail – they want us to be our authentic selves,” Strong remarked. The actor has transitioned into a behind-the-scenes role as a writer and director, reflecting on his journey and the growth he has experienced in his career. Fishel also shared her perspective on their time on Girl Meets World and the insights it brought about their experiences on Boy Meets World. She said, “Your memories start coming back to you about when this happened and when that happened. You start to see it differently. Even being able to do that, it takes a certain amount of growing up and self-reflection to even recognize it happening. And I don’t think everybody recognized it happening.” Friedle, on the other hand, was surprised by the announcement of Girl Meets World by Disney. He recalled, “Then my family called and said, ‘What’s with this new show?’ I said, ‘I have no idea what you’re talking about.’ Then we went to lunch with somebody who tried to justify why it happened that way and then started yelling at Rider over the salad. It’s been a journey!”

Fishel revealed Savage’s initial disinterest in joining the podcast, saying, “He was very adamant that it was not for him. He was also very clear, ‘I don’t want it to stop you. If you guys want to do it, go ahead.’ The time between those conversations and the time we actually started the podcast was a significant amount of time. He just kind of disappeared from our lives. We were just so, so close, especially during that time. He was checking in with me regularly after I had my first son born early in 2019.” Fishel expressed her surprise and disappointment, stating, “He ghosted us.”

“He disappeared – to this day, I wish I knew why,” Friedle added. “We didn’t have a fight. There’s no falling out. There was no animosity. He just woke up one day and decided, ‘I don’t want this person in my life anymore.’ I finally sent a text saying, ‘I’ve known you for 30 years… what’s going on?’ I said, ‘I’m gonna call you every day until you tell me not to call you anymore.’ That lasted about three weeks or a month, every single day.” For more details, including Strong’s thoughts on acting, other Boy Meets World alumni returning for Girl Meets World, discussions on the podcast, and hopes for reconnecting with Savage, read the full interview here.

