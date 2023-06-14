The Director of Phantom Liberty to Take Charge of Sequel’s Development as Well

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is all set to tackle the criticism of the base game with its expanding framework. In addition, the upcoming entry in the series is also expected to embrace a similar development approach that has brought about success, as confirmed by a recent announcement.

Recently, Game Director Gabe Abatangelo spoke with Bloomberg, and confirmed that he will direct the next entry of the series. Though not much has been disclosed regarding this new game, it’s unlike we won’t hear more because CDPR is dedicated to creating a swath of new titles, including a few that take place in The Witcher universe.

The interview highlighted that the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Game Director’s rapid rise is well-deserved, with Abatangelo joining the Polish company in 2020 and leading the development of the game’s 1.5 patch, which addressed significant issues that were plaguing the game since launch. He has been given enough time and resources to make the expansion a success. “The board’s commitment to this project is unparalleled,” Abatangelo commented. “I was impressed by their humility and willingness to change.” Abatangelo has also been actively working to solve some of the company’s cultural problems. The company has implemented policies to prevent employee burnout and to create the work-life balance it needed.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is slated to release on September 26th worldwide on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S. The base game is already available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well.