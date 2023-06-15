The Group Rejects Any Attempt to be “Saved”

Categories: FX, TV, Trailer | Tags: always sunny, FXX, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, preview, season 16, trailer

Get a sneak peek of tonight’s episode of FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, S16E03 “The Gang Gets Cursed.”

After an outstanding two-episode return (see our review), FXX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is back with another game-changing episode, S16E03 “The Gang Gets Cursed.” Written by David Hornsby and directed by Richie Keen, the episode finds Paddy’s undergoing a Bar Rescue renovation, but when strange events occur, The Gang fears they may be cursed. Mac (Rob McElhenney) experiences a tremendous string of good luck and may get the chance to fulfill his childhood dream of playing catch with Chase Utley. Bonnie Kelly (Lynne Marie Stewart) and Uncle Jack Kelly (Andrew Friedman) join in, and Cheers legend Rhea Perlman guest stars.







In this sneak preview from IMDB, Mac makes a case for Bar Rescue being great for The Gang, but it appears they’re not buying it:

Here’s a trailer for S16E03 “The Gang Gets Cursed,” followed by a preview of what to expect this season:

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Preview

The Gang tackles current affairs like inflation, mental health, gender equality, gun control, and celebrity-branded products. But the headline remains, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!” The Gang tries to survive in 2023 with all their 16 years of baggage. Mac battles allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie confronts his sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. Some figures from the Gang’s past also rear their heads.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 3 “The Gang Gets Cursed”: The Gang is set to be on Bar Rescue, but bad omens make them believe they’re cursed. They try to undo the curses and make amends to those they’ve wronged. Mac’s good luck gives him a shot at catching with Chase Utley.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 4 “Frank vs. Russia”: Charlie supports Frank at a local chess tournament against a Russian grandmaster; Dennis helps Mac and Dee find boyfriends.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 5 “Celebrity Booze: The Ultimate Cash Grab”: News of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul’s visit to Philadelphia to promote their liquor brand inspires the Gang to pitch their own brand; they go on a wild adventure to experience the high life.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Episode 6 “Risk E. Rat’s Pizza and Amusement Center”: Dee takes Frank to find risqué jokes throughout Risk E. Rat’s, the Gang’s favorite center that has undergone heavy safety and caution updates; Mac plays Skee-Ball to win tickets for a prize.

Future episodes include S16E07 “Dennis Takes a Mental Health Day,” and S16E08 “The Gang Goes Bowling.”

