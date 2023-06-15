The Hellsinger DLC Introduces Paramore, Gorillaz, Muse, and Other Bands.

Metal: Hellsinger, the rhythm shooter game, has launched its latest downloadable content (DLC), the Essential Hits Pack, featuring tracks from icons like Depeche Mode, Disturbed, and Gorillaz. The mixed-genre pack of eight hit-songs from some of the biggest bands globally has something for everyone, not restricted to metalheads, as communicated by the latest trailer for the DLC release. Metal: Hellsinger’s soundtrack has primarily been grounded in metal since it first launched last year. Still, the Essential Hits Pack marks the game’s second DLC availability, playable on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Its earlier DLC, Dream of the Beast, released in March 2022, introduced original tracks from Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil and Will Ramos of Lorna Shore.

Here is the Essential Hits Pack’s tracklist:

• Gorillaz — ‘Feel Good Inc.’

• Paramore — ‘Misery Business’

• Muse — ‘Uprising’

• Icona Pop — ‘I Love It (feat. Charlie XCX)’

• Depeche Mode — ‘Personal Jesus’

• Disturbed — ‘Down With The Sickness’

• DVBBS & Borgeous — ‘Tsunami’

• Galantis — ‘Runaway (U & I)’

Priced at £8.09, the Essential Hits Pack is available to download and play on Metal: Hellsinger. The original game soundtrack includes tracks from other famous names such as Arch-Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Matt Heafy of Trivium, and System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian, among others.

In conclusion, Metal: Hellsinger promises a phenomenal soundtrack, exciting level design, and an engaging gameplay experience, as praised in NME’s four-star review of the game. This game is a joint celebration of metal and arcade shooters that FPS fans will love, making Metal: Hellsinger a must-play game. In other gaming news, gamers can now enjoy a new fan recreation of Radiohead’s Ok Computer album using sounds from Nintendo 64 games.





