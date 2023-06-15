The initial glimpse of Disha Patani’s poster in Project K has been revealed.

The hotly anticipated sci-fi film Project K, starring Prabhas as the main character and directed by Nag Ashwin, known for his exceptional work in the popular movie Mahanati, features Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani as the leading ladies. Fans have eagerly awaited the release of the film, and now, on the occasion of Disha Patani’s birthday, the creators of Project K have revealed the pre-look of her character in the film, which features the actress as a stunning bride. Although no further information has been revealed, it appears that Disha Patani’s role will be crucial to the flashback sections of the film, rather than being merely a visual element. Prabhas’s debut in the science fiction genre has sparked interest among viewers, and the intriguing character-reveal posters that have been released so far have only added to the excitement. Stay tuned for more updates on Project K, including the release date, which has been highly anticipated by fans across the world.





