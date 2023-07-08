The Lack of 4K Streaming on Peacock Explained (Plus, Identify Plans that Offer 4K)

Streaming 4K on Peacock is not as straightforward as one would hope. The major issue lies in the fact that Peacock does not offer 4K streaming on all 4K-capable devices. In their Help Center, Peacock states, “Only some compatible devices can play 4K UHD content on Peacock at this time.” Thus, users are left with the tedious task of individually verifying if their device supports 4K by checking for the 4K or UHD logo on the Peacock page of specific titles.

Moreover, even when users do find the available 4K titles, the selection on Peacock is quite limited compared to other streaming services like Netflix or Disney+. Although Peacock claims that any 4K content will automatically play in 4K, they fail to provide a comprehensive list of titles available in UHD. Thankfully, third-party sites like HDReport have compiled lists of the 4K titles available on Peacock.

In the event that your 4K-compatible TV or device is unable to play these titles in 4K, it is possible that your device is not compatible with Peacock’s 4K streaming. However, there is a workaround for some viewers. By accessing the settings on devices such as Apple TV and manually selecting 4K resolution in the “video output” option, individuals may be able to force Peacock to stream in 4K. It’s important to note, though, that this is not an official solution endorsed by Peacock.