The Last of Us Part I Achieves Steam Deck Verification with Version 1.1.0 Upgrade.

Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game, The Last of Us Part I, is now officially Steam Deck verified following a much-needed update to fix graphics and performance issues on the handheld device. Version 1.1.0 packs the verification alongside a plethora of fixes, including CPU and GPU optimization for the Windows PC version, which previously caused frequent crashes and slowed down processors while building shaders. Glitches with graphics settings and screen tearing when panning the camera have been fixed, and VSync now performs as expected.

Additionally, Naughty Dog has added a new Very Low graphics preset that allows users with low-end graphics cards to play the game, while maintaining a stable FPS. The patch also rectified a glitch in the Speedrun mode that caused the timer to roll back following a crash or when quitting to the desktop.

Despite facing criticism about the game’s PC port, the developers have remained dedicated to improving the overall experience of The Last of Us Part I. Naughty Dog has also announced that they are actively optimizing and working on stability to provide additional fixes that will be included in forthcoming updates.

The Last of Us Part I is available to play on both PC and PlayStation 5. In other news, the studio is beginning work on a brand-new single-player experience based on the franchise, though details are yet to emerge. The multi-player component of the game has scaled down after Destiny makers Bungie evaluated the game and raised concerns about its engagement levels. The franchise’s original lead writer, Neil Druckmann, isn’t involved in the project, which is expected to feature a new post-apocalyptic region and fresh characters.

