The Latest Entry in Diablo Series: Diablo Immortal Introduces Blood Knight, the First New Class in Almost Ten Years

Introducing the First New Class in the World of Diablo in Nine Years

The recent Diablo Developer Update had an exciting announcement – Diablo 4 Season of the Malignant. But that’s not all, Diablo Immortal also revealed a brand new class called the Blood Knight. This is a significant development as it is the first new class in the entire Diablo franchise since the release of Diablo III’s Crusader in 2014.

Diablo Immortal may not appeal to everyone, but despite its predatory monetization system, the mobile-focused action-RPG managed to generate over $500 million in just one year. Surprisingly, the Blood Knight class will be free and accessible to all players when it launches on July 13.

Become a Blood Knight in Diablo Immortal

With the new update releasing on July 13, players will have the opportunity to become a Blood Knight, regardless of their progress in Diablo Immortal. There are three ways to play as this polearm-wielding class. First, you can create a new character starting as a Blood Knight. Second, you can use the Class Change feature to transform your existing character into a Blood Knight. For the first three weeks after release, there will only be a one-day cooldown on this feature. Finally, there is a three-week-long event called the Crimson Plane, where players can try out various Blood Knight skills and Legendary Items to determine if the class suits their playstyle.

The Blood Knight class heavily focuses on life-steal attacks. Although not the most mobile, players can improve mobility with Legendary Essences. The class is described as a melee hybrid and features a unique transformative skill. Once fully charged, this skill unleashes a new skill bar with a new primary attack.

More Exciting Updates in the Blood Knight Patch

The update for Diablo Immortal brings more than just the Blood Knight class. There will be 60 new class-specific Legendary Items and a brand new Legendary Gem. The Spiteful Blood Legendary Gem functions similar to a berserker effect, increasing damage done when taking damage below 50% health and providing an absorb shield.

While I personally have no intention of returning to Diablo Immortal, I must admit that the Blood Knight class looks impressive in the gameplay segments presented. For those who can overlook its pay-to-win aspects, the Blood Knight promises an enjoyable experience. Personally, I hope that Diablo 4 will eventually introduce a new class as cool as this one.

Prepare to embrace the role of the Blood Knight when it arrives in Diablo Immortal on July 13.